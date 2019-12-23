Wacey Chico, accused of using a machete to nearly disembowel a homeless man at a north-side Santa Fe park, was acquitted of attempted second-degree murder Monday after a jury trial.
“This is a win for my client, but it just goes to show the Santa Fe police need to improve their investigation and evidence handling,” defense attorney Michael Jones said following the verdict, which also included acquittal on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Prosecutor Marcy Carmack-Altwies said she was “disappointed” in the outcome of the case but respected the jury’s decision and didn’t think police had done anything wrong.
“The problem with the evidence was there wasn’t much physical evidence, and that happens sometimes,” Carmack-Altwies said. “We had to fight for a marginalized person, and we thought we had enough circumstantial evidence to go forward.”
Chico was accused of stabbing Bryan Watchman — who described himself as “residentially challenged” — in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2017.
Watchman testified he was in his sleeping bag with several blankets pulled over his head in the grandstand at Fort Marcy Ballpark when he heard someone calling his name and telling him to prepare to die.
He said he felt like he’d been punched in the stomach and looked up to see a masked man wielding a machete in one hand and a switchblade in the other.
Watchman said didn’t realize at first he’d been stabbed and struggled with the assailant before getting away, but realized after he fled the ballpark his intestines were protruding from his abdomen with each breath.
He testified he held his intestines inside his torso with his shirt while he sought help, first, unsuccessfully, at a nearby fire station where no one answered the door and on an emergency phone that wasn’t operational. He later began knocking on doors on Bishops Lodge Road, he said, where a couple renting an Airbnb responded to his pleas for help by calling 911.
Jurors deliberated for about four hours Monday before reaching a verdict to end a 2½ trial, during which Jones repeatedly attacked the police work in the case, saying investigators hadn’t tried very had to solve the crime and prosecutors had charged Chico based solely on the word of a man who said Chico had confessed to the crime.
Ernest “Butch” Romero — who like Watchman and Chico is homeless — told detectives he’d gone to Taos with Chico a few days after Watchman was stabbed, and a few weeks later, during a night of drinking, Chico confessed he had stabbed Watchman.
Romero said Chico then seemed to regret confessing to him and threatened him with a machete and a smaller knife, but he was able to throw dirt in Chico’s face, run away and call 911.
Taos police did not believe Romero’s story, according to evidence presented at trial, so Romero hitchhiked back to Santa Fe the next day to report what he had learned.
Acting on that tip, police later arrested Chico in Farmington.
Prosecutors introduced a chilling photo taken from Chico’s account on Facebook which showed Chico wearing a homemade mask like the one Watchman said his attacker was wearing. Chico told prosecutors mask-making was a hobby of his, according to evidence presented at trial.
Chico also admitted owning a Cold Steel brand machete, which he told investigators was stashed with his things near Farmington, but the weapon was never recovered.
During closing arguments prosecutors Carmack-Altwies and Kent Wahlquist told jurors to consider the credibility of the witnesses, noting physical evidence found at the scene corroborated Watchman’s version of events.
Prosecutors also said Romero had details about the case he wouldn’t have known unless he’d spoken to the attacker.
But Jones argued the state hadn’t proved Chico was the masked man who stabbed Watchman.
“They are asking you to say my client did it, but they didn’t do an investigation and they had plenty of time and resources,” Jones said.
For example, Jones said, police lost the shirts Watchman was wearing when he was attacked and only sent four of the 50 blood samples it collected at the scene to be tested for DNA.
According to evidence presented at trial, police collected Watchman’s backpack from the ballpark Oct. 28, 2017, but didn’t open it or examine its contents until April 2019.
Jones also elicited testimony at trial from a police detective about the fact that a district judge ordered an audit of the Santa Fe Police Department’s handling of evidence in August after several pieces of evidence went missing in the murder case against Christopher Garcia, who was accused of killing his girlfriend, Selena Valencia, in 2017.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department evidence technician who conducted the audit later reported that the city police department had not followed many of its own policies and procedures related to handling of evidence in the case.
Prosecutors later agreed to allow Garcia to plead no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter, saying the missing evidence made it too risky to take the case to trial.
Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said Monday he couldn’t comment the Chico case because he wasn’t familiar with the details. But, he said, it was natural that defense attorneys would use the issue as a “gimme” or a “coverall” to raise doubt in their cases.
Valdez said the department had begun the process of obtaining an outside audit of its evidence handling procedures before the court order in August, but the audit hasn’t been completed. He said the department has already made some changes but no overhaul would happen overnight.
The deputy chief estimated it could take a year or more for the process to be completed and said how quickly recommended changes can be made will depend partially on what funding is available to purchase new technology or hire any new employees that may be needed.
Valdez attributed the situation to a lack of ongoing monitoring.
“It’s just one of those things,” Valdez said. “If it’s not maintained … eventually it’s going to raise its ugly head and create issues we have to address.”
Chico in 2009 was accused of fatally shooting two brothers on the Mescalero Apache reservation in south-central New Mexico, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to charge him on the basis that Chico had shot the two men in self-defense after they menaced him with a baseball bat.
Jones declined to comment on the 2009 case, saying he’d heard about it from prosecutors but was not familiar with the facts.
