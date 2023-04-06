A Santa Fe man who became locally famous after being acquitted of a shocking rape and murder in the early ’90s was arrested late last month on drug charges and a warrant for missing court.
Daniel Martinez, 57, was pulled over by a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy at about 12:30 p.m. March 29 at the Schlotzsky’s restaurant on Cerrillos Road. According to a statement of probable cause filed the next day in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, the deputy stopped Martinez after connecting him to his car and discovering Martinez had a warrant for his arrest for failing to show up in court in Rio Arriba County in relation to a December arrest where he was allegedly found with a stolen motorcycle in the bed of his truck.
Sheriff’s office personnel found 10 blue pills on Martinez’s person during his arrest. He told deputies he believed the pills were fentanyl and added a man had given him the drugs at an Allsup’s gas station prior to the traffic stop, according to the statement of probable cause.
Martinez was booked into the Santa Fe County jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was released March 30, according to the facility’s online records.
His next hearing related to the possession charge is scheduled for April 10. He also has a status hearing slated for April 26 stemming from the 2022 arrest.
Martinez became well-known locally after being acquitted of rape and murder in 1993. He had been accused of raping a woman in an arroyo before fatally shooting Santa Fe pharmacist Chester Radecki with a gun he wrestled from a responding deputy.
Martinez has been charged with numerous crimes since his acquittal. Not long after being found not guilty, he was sent to prison on cocaine trafficking charges, serving about 15 years. After his release, he was charged with several counts of attempted rape in 2010, which were all dismissed after he pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping.
He pleaded no contest to a battery charge in 2013; no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2020; and guilty to an attempt to commit a felony — possession of a controlled substance — in 2022, according to online court records.