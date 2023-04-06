A Santa Fe man who became locally famous after being acquitted of a shocking rape and murder in the early ’90s was arrested late last month on drug charges and a warrant for missing court.

Daniel Martinez, 57, was pulled over by a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy at about 12:30 p.m. March 29 at the Schlotzsky’s restaurant on Cerrillos Road. According to a statement of probable cause filed the next day in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, the deputy stopped Martinez after connecting him to his car and discovering Martinez had a warrant for his arrest for failing to show up in court in Rio Arriba County in relation to a December arrest where he was allegedly found with a stolen motorcycle in the bed of his truck.

Sheriff’s office personnel found 10 blue pills on Martinez’s person during his arrest. He told deputies he believed the pills were fentanyl and added a man had given him the drugs at an Allsup’s gas station prior to the traffic stop, according to the statement of probable cause.