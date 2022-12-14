A Santa Fe man was arrested recently and is accused of dumping Adan Ponce Galdeano's body inside of an Arroyo Coyote Road home, and threatening the home's residents at gunpoint.
Zachary Rhoades, 35, was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, according to online records in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he could not comment on whether Rhoades is a suspect in Ponce Galdeano's death. He added the charges brought against Rhoades this week resulted from his office's efforts.
"That was information that was revealed throughout the investigation," Mendoza said. "There may be other suspects and leads that we're following on, and there may be additional charges that are filed in reference to this incident."
Santa Fe's dispatch center received an anonymous call Dec. 6 reporting machine gun fire near a residence on Arroyo Coyote Road, according to a statement of probable cause filed Tuesday.
The home was later described as a brown, two-story residence "known for having stolen cars." Sheriff's deputies knew the address, 30A Arroyo Coyote Road, from having dealt with calls at the residence multiple times, according to the statement.
Deputies tried to make contact with residents at the home for about half an hour before Zachery Clough and his wife exited the residence, saying they were not OK. They told deputies they were threatened by a man brandishing an AR-15 style rifle. The man was later identified as Rhoades — who goes by the street name "Silent" — according to the statement of probable cause.
Clough walked downstairs to get some firewood when he found himself face to face with Rhoades, who demanded he be able to use Clough's garage, according to the statement.
Clough acquiesced, and let the accused intruder back up a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe into the garage. He told deputies Rhoades removed what appeared to be a body wrapped in carpet and plastic.
"The defendant then told [Clough] that if he says anything to anyone he will kill him and his wife," the statement reads.
Clough's wife told deputies the intruder pointed a rifle at Clough's stomach, and told the couple he needed to store a body inside their garage "that had been shot in the head."
The state Office of the Medical Investigator identified the body as Ponce Galdeano during an autopsy the next day, according to the statement.
A detective with the sheriff's office later learned Rhoades was staying at a home on Paseo De Enrique, and had been driving a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe with no license plate.
The statement of probable cause says law enforcement set up surveillance on the home, but does not specify how long deputies were surveilling Rhoades prior to his arrest.
Several people were seen at the residence appearing to tamper with the Tahoe's vehicle identification number, according to the statement.
Mendoza said he could not provide information Wednesday on whether the others seen at the Paseo De Enrique home were detained.
"Right now just Mr. Rhoades is being charged," the sheriff said.
Deputies observed the Tahoe leaving the Paseo De Enrique home shortly after people were seen tampering with the vehicle, and started following the SUV. However, the driver noticed he was being tailed and fled back to the home.
Rhoades was detained after deputies found him hiding inside of a small trailer on the property. The SUV was confirmed to have been stolen on Oct. 31, according to the statement of probable cause.
"The defendant stated the Tahoe 'just showed up at the house one day' so he started driving it," the statement reads.
Rhoades told law enforcement he got a call "one night" from an acquaintance asking him to pick up a body from a residence in Santa Fe and dispose of it elsewhere, according to the statement. He added he took the body to 30A Arroyo Coyote because he thought the home was abandoned, but later recanted and told law enforcement he knew the Cloughs lived there.
Mendoza said he could not comment on whether Rhoades identified his acquaintance due to the ongoing investigation.
Rhoades was booked into Santa Fe County jail on Monday, according to the facility's online records. Online court records show interim conditions of release were set for Rhoades Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, although he was still in jail as of Wednesday at about noon. He has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Clough was arrested in August 2021 after being accused of shooting at a woman with a rifle during an argument at the Lone Butte home, which lead to an hourslong search. Charges against Clough were dropped in July because the state lacked “essential witnesses,” according to court documents.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.