Zachary Rhoades

A Santa Fe man was arrested recently and is accused of dumping Adan Ponce Galdeano's body inside of an Arroyo Coyote Road home, and threatening the home's residents at gunpoint. 

Zachary Rhoades, 35, was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, according to online records in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. 

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he could not comment on whether Rhoades is a suspect in Ponce Galdeano's death. He added the charges brought against Rhoades this week resulted from his office's efforts. 

