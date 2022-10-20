Aurelio Carrasco after his arrest

Aurelio Carrasco was apprehended by state police Thursday evening after being spotted on a mountain by the department’s helicopter.

Police arrested a Colorado man who, they said, engaged them in multiple vehicle pursuits and crashed into several other vehicles Thursday after being accused of exposing his genitals and displaying a firearm to a married couple at a gas station.

In a news release late Thursday evening, police said they arrested Aurelio Carrasco about 7:30 p.m. after a helicopter search crew spotted him on a mountain about six miles south of Rowe and west of I-25. He was taken to a hospital in Santa Fe to be treated for injuries sustained over the course of an hours-long flight from law enforcement.

It all started about 10:45 a.m. in Pecos when officers were approached by a man who said he and his wife were at Griego’s gas station on N.M. 50 when a man, later identified as Carrasco, approached them. The release states Carrasco, 33, exposed himself to the couple and presented a firearm.

