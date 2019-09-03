Man accused of threatening coffee shop shooting

Santa Fe police arrested a man from Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday after an employee at a south-side Starbucks alleged he had threatened a shooting at the coffee shop.
The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at Starbucks, 4980 Promenade Blvd., off Cerrillos Road, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court against 67-year-old Allan Leblanc.
Police said in the complaint that Leblanc had gone to the restroom after ordering a coffee drink and returned to find his beverage had been thrown away. He told an employee he was “crazy,” according to the complaint, and the worker gave him a new beverage at no charge.
The employee told police Leblanc then said, “I’m not crazy crazy, but you guys are going to get shot up soon, and I’m happy about it.” He referenced a recent shooting in Los Angeles, the employee said, and then walked out to the parking lot with his new coffee and began rummaging through his car.
Frightened employees locked the store and called police. They later told an officer that Leblanc had made them very uncomfortable because of recent shootings.
The employee who spoke with Leblanc told the officer she had been “genuinely scared,” the complaint said.
“He said it in a weird way,” the employee said. “He was not joking.”
When the officer spoke with Leblanc at his vehicle, a blue Honda Accord parked in a dirt lot across from the Starbucks, Leblanc denied making any statements about shootings, the complaint said. There were no weapons found in the vehicle.
Leblanc was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.