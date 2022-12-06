Police allege an argument over life insurance escalated Saturday evening at a home in Truchas, where a man was accused of throwing a pumpkin at his partner amid the dispute.

Kevin Brian Kuthe-Quezada, 25, of Los Alamos was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery against a household member, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

New Mexico State Police arrived at the home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday after a woman called 911 reporting concerns her neighbor was being abused.

