Casa_Sena_Fire.jpg

Investigators on Tuesday look for evidence at La Casa Sena, where Joseph Duran is alleged to have started a fire at 4:30 a.m.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

La Casa Sena, a popular downtown Santa Fe restaurant located in one of the city's best-known building complexes, was singed and soaked.

But it survived.

Police arrested a Santa Fe man suspected of starting a fire at the restaurant early Tuesday morning, accusing him of breaking into the Sena Plaza complex through a second-story window around 4:30, then setting the blaze. According to a Santa Fe Police Department news release, Joseph Duran was arrested and charged with arson, burglary and criminal damage to property.

Popular in the Community