A man accused of helping organize a drug smuggling ring from within the Santa Fe County jail was ordered held pending trial Thursday.

Martin Flores, 38, was arrested in March following a monthslong investigation by Santa Fe County jail investigators and New Mexico’s Region III Narcotics Task Force. Investigators listened in on Flores’ calls with his mother — Life Link employee Carolyn Flores — and wife, Crystal Flores, and discovered the inmate was speaking in code about smuggling Suboxone into the jail, according to an affidavit for Flores’ arrest filed March 10 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Corrections officer Gabriel Roque is accused of helping the Flores family — along with inmates Isaac Barela and Jay Wagers — smuggle drugs into his place of work after meeting with Carolyn Flores at The Life Link to pick up the contraband. The alleged plot unraveled March 6 after investigators searched Roque’s car and said they found 122 suspected Suboxone strips.