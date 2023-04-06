A man accused of helping organize a drug smuggling ring from within the Santa Fe County jail was ordered held pending trial Thursday.
Martin Flores, 38, was arrested in March following a monthslong investigation by Santa Fe County jail investigators and New Mexico’s Region III Narcotics Task Force. Investigators listened in on Flores’ calls with his mother — Life Link employee Carolyn Flores — and wife, Crystal Flores, and discovered the inmate was speaking in code about smuggling Suboxone into the jail, according to an affidavit for Flores’ arrest filed March 10 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Corrections officer Gabriel Roque is accused of helping the Flores family — along with inmates Isaac Barela and Jay Wagers — smuggle drugs into his place of work after meeting with Carolyn Flores at The Life Link to pick up the contraband. The alleged plot unraveled March 6 after investigators searched Roque’s car and said they found 122 suspected Suboxone strips.
All six suspects were arrested shortly after Roque’s car was searched. However, Martin Flores is the only alleged participant to be held as a result of the drug smuggling operation.
During Thursday’s pretrial detention hearing in First Judicial District Court, Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist listed off Flores’ lengthy criminal record — which dates back to 2002 — as justification for keeping him in jail pending trial.
Flores has been in jail since state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered him held pretrial in January 2022 after he was accused of shooting a man. However, these charges were dropped March 9 due to an “uncooperative victim,” Wahlquist said during Thursday’s proceeding.
“He has multiple unsatisfactory discharges from probation, multiple violations of conditions of release and probation, he commits crimes while having active warrants or on conditions of release,” Wahlquist said in arguing he should be held.
Defense attorney Dorie Biagianti Smith pointed out her client had several of his past charges dismissed and said his last plea was to a DWI misdemeanor in January 2016. She also contested the state’s assertion that Flores’ shooting case was dismissed due to an uncooperative victim.
“It was because there was no way the state could identify my client as a shooter. That’s why the case was dismissed. He was held in jail for 15 months, and we beat those two cases,” she said.
Flores’ lawyer also said while her client’s affidavit reads as if he were the “ringleader” in the alleged drug smuggling operation, it was actually Barela who involved Roque in the supposed plot since the two have known each other since childhood.
She added Flores “didn’t even know who this jail guard was.”
Flores faces three charges — bribery of a public officer or employee, distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit distribution of a controlled substance — stemming from the alleged smuggling ring, according to online court records.
While Biagianti Smith asked the court to release Flores and have him stay at his uncle’s residence in Santa Fe — or have him enter an inpatient treatment program with monitoring — state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled in the state’s favor.
“I counted eight prior probation violations and seven cases for new charges being filed while on conditions of release, or while on probation, and I counted three unsatisfactory discharges previously from probation,” Ellington said of Flores’ criminal record.
The judge also responded to Biagianti Smith’s assertion Flores did not know Roque and thus did not organize the alleged drug smuggling operation.
“I don’t know enough detail to know who enlisted the guard that’s involved in this case — I take counsel’s arguments at face value that it was not Mr. Flores — but having a guard without having any drugs doesn’t get anything into the detention center,” Ellington said.