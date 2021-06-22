TAOS —Taos County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Albuquerque man who is accused of shooting a gun and driving recklessly at the site of a gathering of Rainbow Family members.
Deputies arrived at the Pot Creek area off the High Road to Taos around 9:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a call of a red Jeep “driving recklessly around a campground,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found the Jeep overturned off Forest Road 439 — the site of the Rainbow Family’s spring council. With the help of witnesses, deputies quickly identified the man as Raymond Borak, 34, of Albuquerque.
According to charging documents, a witness said Borak had shown up at the camp several hours earlier and appeared intoxicated. The witness also said Borak had hit two people with the Jeep, but a statement of probable cause did not indicate whether anyone was injured.
Borak told deputies people at the camp had broken his window and were wielding weapons, and he raced down the road to get away from them. He said he had left his guitar at the camp, and when he returned to get it, people armed with weapons were “pointing something at him,” the statement said. He then turned around, hit a tree and rolled his Jeep.
Deputies suspect Borak was “driving erratically and shooting from his Jeep” when he returned to the campsite, the statement said. No one was struck by gunfire.
Borak was arrested without incident. He was charged with aggravated DWI — his third offense — and driving with a revoked license while intoxicated, both misdemeanors; negligent use of a deadly weapon; reckless driving; and driving with an open container, all petty misdemeanors.
Borak was released on a $2,000 unsecured appearance bond on the conditions that he not consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and that he have an interlock device installed in his car and an electronic alcohol monitoring device placed on his ankle.
The story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
