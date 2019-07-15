Man accused of sexual assault claims he was ‘role playing’

A Denver man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her Santa Fe home said he had been “role playing” because she had a “rape fantasy,” according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Conley Woods, 32, was being held Monday at the Santa Fe County jail in lieu of bond after police arrested him at a south-side residence on suspicion of criminal sexual penetration, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other crimes.
Police went to the house about 3:40 a.m. Sunday after a dispatcher received a 911 call from a woman screaming that she was going to be raped.
An officer wrote that he saw a woman holding two knives while a man was standing in a hallway. The officer also wrote that she was hyperventilating, shaking and showing signs of shock when talking with investigators.
Woods told police he “did not know what was going on,” that they had been friends since they were teenagers and that after going out to dinner that night they had been listening to music and dancing before going outside to play with her dog, the report said.
After they came inside and he went to the guest bedroom, he said, the woman started yelling in the kitchen and holding the knives before police arrived, the report stated.
Later, at the Santa Fe Police Department, Woods made “an excited utterance under no provocation” that he was simply “role playing” with the victim because she had a “rape fantasy,” the report said.
While speaking with Woods, police wrote, officers noticed he was “perspiring heavily,” had blood smears along his left arm and T-shirt and had a fresh cut along his right index finger.
The woman told police she had been dozing in a chair when she woke up to see Woods approaching with a shirt covering his nose and mouth, the report said. The woman said Woods didn’t respond when she asked what he was doing and that he had “a frightening look in his eyes” and “wasn’t himself,” according to the police report.
She said Woods yanked her out of the chair, and when she tried to get her phone to call police, he grabbed her from behind, the report said.
The woman told police Woods forced her into the guest bedroom, put her in a choke-hold using his left arm and grabbed her groin.
According to the report, she said when she managed to use her phone, he tried to take it away and cover her mouth as she yelled to the dispatcher, but that she made a deal with Woods that she would hang up if he would get away from her. When he backed away, she told police, she was able to grab a knife from the kitchen to protect herself.
At one point, she said, Woods wrestled the knife away from her and turned it toward her in a threatening way, police reported.
An officer wrote that when he listened to a recording of the 911 call, the woman could be heard frantically screaming for help and that before the line went dead, she could be heard telling someone “to back away and she would hang up.”