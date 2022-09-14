A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction of a young mother in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of 19-year-old Cindy Rivera's remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday.
Under the agreement with prosecutors, Anselmo "Chemo" Ortiz, 39, will plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to kidnap, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a news release. If he fails to lead authorities to Rivera's burial site, the agency said, additional charges he faced will be reinstated.
The deal calls for a 10-year sentence.
Rivera, a mother of two, disappeared in June 2012 from a home on Peggy Lane in Las Vegas, where she and her mother were live-in caretakers for an ailing man. Police believe she was abducted by her ex-husband, Christopher Trujillo, with help from Ortiz, and then killed by Trujillo, who was the father of one of her children.
Her body was never recovered, and no one was charged in the case for years.
Trujillo and Ortiz fled to California after Rivera's disappearance. Ortiz later was convicted of drug trafficking charges and was imprisoned from 2013 to 2019. After his release, he began working for Trujillo at a towing company in Las Vegas.
Trujillo took his own life in La Cienega in May 2021 after leaving incriminating evidence on his phone, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Ortiz. In one of the recorded conversations, Trujillo said, “I killed my ex-wife, Cindy Rivera, and buried her in the national forest. I’m going to tell them Chemo killed her and buried her.”
Ortiz was arrested in July 2021 and charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.
A month later he faced new counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, transferring a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property and two misdemeanors in a separate case, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The global plea agreement announced Wednesday incorporates the Santa Fe County case, District Attorney Thomas Clayton said in the news release.
"In exchange for information regarding the recovery of Ms. Rivera, the State agrees to a total 10-year sentence incorporating both cases," the news release said.
“it is our intent to bring Cindy Rivera home to her family," Clayton said in the release.
He added, “It was and is the family’s number one priority to find and return Ms. Rivera. It is clear that Mr. Ortiz must provide sufficient information for the State Police to recover Ms. Rivera’s remains. If Ms. Rivera’s remains are not recovered, then the two cases will proceed forward. We ask that the community continue to keep Ms. Rivera’s family in your thoughts and prayers."