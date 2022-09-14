Anselmo Ortiz

Anselmo Ortiz

A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction of a young mother in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of 19-year-old Cindy Rivera's remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement with prosecutors, Anselmo "Chemo" Ortiz, 39, will plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to kidnap, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a news release. If he fails to lead authorities to Rivera's burial site, the agency said, additional charges he faced will be reinstated.

The deal calls for a 10-year sentence.

