A Santa Fe man arrested Thursday evening was suspected of robbing a Subway sandwich shop with a golf club.

Joe Quintana, 40, was charged with armed robbery; aggravated assault; tampering with evidence; concealing identity; and two counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to online court records.

Santa Fe police Lt. Heinz DeLuca said Quintana entered the restaurant in Plaza Entrada at the corner of St. Francis Drive and W. Zia Road at about 6:45 p.m. armed with a golf club. He added there was one clerk present during the robbery and said he has no information on whether there were customers inside the store.

