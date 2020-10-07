A man brandishing a knife robbed a produce stand Monday in the 3000 block of Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe police said.
Officers arrested Fabian Chavez, 34, and charged him with armed robbery and shoplifting.
Witnesses told police Chavez had been talking to himself while standing next to a food stand.
He kept asking for a phone charger. When a worker asked him to leave because he was bothering customers, Chavez said he wouldn't leave until he got a phone charger.
According to a criminal complaint, he pulled out a knife and swung it haphazardly, then grabbed around $20 from a tip jar.
After the incident at the food stand, police said Chavez went to an Allsup's convenience store, where he is accused of shoplifting two bottles of Powerade and a bottle of Coke.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.