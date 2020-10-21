A state judge has ordered a man charged with raping the 7-year-old daughter of a longtime friend to be held in jail without bond pending his trial.
Following a virtual hearing Wednesday in which District Judge T. Glenn Ellington heard from both state prosecutors and a defense attorney, he ruled that no release conditions would protect the community or the accuser from defendant Sergio Muterperl.
The judge said the nature of the charges against Muterperl — two counts of criminal sexual penetration, two counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13, intimidation of a witness, interference with communications and battery against a household member — "weighs heavily in the state's favor" in terms of keeping him behind bars.
Muterperl, 34, is a former Santa Fe Public Schools teaching assistant who said he had been wrongly accused of molesting two girls in 2016. The case was dropped for lack of timely prosecution, according to court records.
When prosecutors later refiled charges, they were dismissed after the family of one of the children said it would be traumatic for her to take part in the court hearing.
The current charges center on accusations that Muterperl raped a 7-year-old girl, Assistant District Attorney Allison Jane Schumacher Smithkier said during Wednesday's hearing.
She said the girl had provided a "very graphic description" of the abuse as well as the defendant's body.
But Todd Bullion, Muterperl's defense attorney, countered that the prosecution had not provided any specifics of the girl's testimony and that his client had shown no tendency to be a threat when he was released before past court cases.
He said if Ellington needed to find some way to keep Muterperl in check, he could do so by putting him on house arrest at his mother's home, where no children reside.
During the hearing, both the prosecution and the defense played a 911 call the girl's mother made in which she told the emergency dispatcher that a friend "touched my daughter … sexually."
The woman told the dispatcher the man, whom she identified as Muterperl, was refusing to leave her house. Following some undefinable background noise, she then said, "He left now."
"No [release] conditions can prevent him from endangering the community and the victim and her mother if he is let loose," Smithkier said.
Muterperl is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 29.
