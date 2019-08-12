Man accused of punching woman 30 to 40 times, knocking her unconscious

A Santa Fe man is accused of punching a woman unconscious after claiming her son was his own, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court on Monday.
Fabian Randall Chavez, 33, was charged with eight crimes, including two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of resisting or evading an officer, according to the complaint.
Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Santa Fe police arrived at Mimbres Lane in reference to a call from Chavez’s sister, who told police Chavez was attacking her friend, according to a police statement attached to the complaint.
When police arrived, they gave Chavez several commands to exit the residence. He responded he would not leave without his son, police reported. The caller told police the baby was actually Chavez’s nephew, the report said.
The caller said the alleged victim and her baby were sleeping when Chavez entered the bedroom and tried taking the child, police reported. During the incident, the caller said she left the room to ask her mother for assistance, but when she returned, Chavez was holding the woman by her hair and punching her in the head, according to the report.
Later, when she tried standing up, the woman said Chavez kicked her in the stomach, police reported.
The woman told police Chavez punched her between 30 to 40 times, reports said. Her son was on the bed during the entire attack, she said.
During the investigation, Chavez screamed the baby’s name, police reported. He was uncooperative with police, using “dead weight tactics” and refusing to get in the police car. Once in the vehicle, he forced his head in the doorway, telling police, “If you close the door, you will smash my head,” the police report said.
Chavez was finally arrested and booked at the Santa Fe County jail, where he was being held in lieu of bond Monday.