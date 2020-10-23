A man accused of plotting to kill Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used to live in Santa Fe, his mother confirmed Friday in a brief telephone interview with The New Mexican.
Authorities say Alexander Hillel Treisman, 19, searched online for Biden's home address and was spotted earlier this year at a Wendy's near Biden's house in Delaware.
Police found guns, explosives, books on how to make bombs and over half a million dollars in cash in Treisman's van when they arrested him in May in North Carolina, according to the Washington Post.
A federal grand jury indicted Treisman on child pornography charges in September. A federal magistrate judge cited the alleged assassination plot in ordering Treisman to remain in custody.
As of Friday, Treisman had not been charged in connection with the alleged plot against Biden.
His mother, Kimberly Ann Treisman, told The New Mexican that the family at one time lived in Santa Fe, but she denied that her son plotted to kill the presidential candidate.
"There was no [expletive] assassination plot. ... Why is this [expletive] being released now? They are using my kid as bait for their motive," she said. "We might have been from Santa Fe, he might have been born there, [but he] hasn't been there since he was 8 years old ... 12 years ago."
Treisman had also lived in Seattle and had used the alias Alexander S. Theiss, according to the Washington Post.
Police in Kannapolis, N.C., arrested Treisman on May 28 after they received a report of an abandoned van in the parking lot of a Fifth Third Bank. Officers saw guns and ammunition through the van's windows.
After arresting Treisman on a concealed weapons charge, police found thousands of images and videos of child pornography on devices belonging to Treisman, the Washington Post reported.
He has pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charges.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.