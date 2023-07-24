A man accused of molesting four children pleaded guilty Monday to violating one of them while he worked as a health aide at Gonzales Community School, where the child was a student.

Robert Apodaca pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under the age of 13, though prosecutor Haley Murphy told the court the child, then 12, reported Apodaca had assaulted him as many as 100 times between 2018 and 2019, including during car rides the two went on together and in an office at the school. 

Apodaca pleaded guilty without a negotiated agreement with the District Attorney's Office. The court has discretion to sentence him to between three years and 45 years in prison. 

