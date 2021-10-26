TAOS — Taos police officers took a man into custody Monday evening after they say he climbed on top of a building on the southeastern corner of the Plaza, lit his clothes on fire and jumped from rooftop to rooftop.
The Taos Police Department, Taos Fire Department and Taos County Emergency Services responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. as the man appeared to be lighting a stick on fire on top of At Home In Taos.
Burn marks could be seen on the top of the building.
As the man jumped across rooftops, he fell and appeared to injure his ankle, Taos Police Chief John Wentz said.
The man’s identity has not been released. It was unclear whether he would face any criminal charges related to the incident.
The Taos Fire Department remained on the scene after the man was taken into custody to ensure the fires he started were fully extinguished and hadn’t caused any structural damage.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.