Federal prosecutors have filed a new indictment against Malcom Torres, who stands accused of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter in 2019.

Torres, 29, of Española now faces four charges — first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder of a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child and tampering with a victim — under the superseding indictment filed Wednesday. This takes the place of a single-count indictment which had charged him with second-degree murder in her death.

Renezmae Calzada — who is from Santa Clara Pueblo — is not mentioned by name in the document, which identifies the victim as “Jane Doe, an Indian child who had not attained the age of 12 years.”

Popular in the Community