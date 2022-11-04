Patricio Griego testified in his defense Friday, telling a jury in Santa Fe he shot his brother Jimmy because he believed he would die if he didn't.

"He told me that he was gonna kill me and get rid of me and for me to get the hell out of my own place — that he didn't want to see me around here no more," Patricio Griego said on the stand in his first-degree murder trial.

"He went towards me and I got my gun and I fired it and he turned around … and he fell down on his face." 

