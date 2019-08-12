A Santa Fe man has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual penetration after trying to pay a woman $120 to have sex with him, then continuously touching her when she said no, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court on Monday.
Jose Calles-Gallardo, 25, was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail, where he was being held Monday in lieu of bond.
Police responded Saturday to a report of an attempted rape at a home on Vista del Norte, where they found a woman “shaking and crying,” according to police reports.
The woman said Calles-Gallardo had knocked on her door and was “acting strange,” reports said. He then opened woman’s front door and offered her $120 to have sex with him, police reports said.
When the woman said no, Calles-Gallardo allegedly asked, “Are you sure?” while grabbing at her breasts and genitals, police reported.
The victim said she repeatedly slapped Calles-Gallardo’s hands away and told him, “I don’t want to!”
Police reported Calles-Gallardo eventually let go of the door and walked away toward Airport Road.
The woman told officers that Calles-Gallardo used to live in the house across the street, but that she did not know much else about him, the report said. She said she was surprised to see Calles-Gallardo and was “in fear of being raped,” the report said.
When police found Calles-Gallardo, they reported he smelled of alcohol. When confronted about the incident, Calles-Gallardo said he offered, “I don’t know, $100” to the woman, simply to “hang out,” the report said.
He told police he only touched her stomach.