Santa Fe police filed kidnapping and aggravated battery charges against a man accused of severely beating a woman who was found bruised and bleeding in the street Friday morning.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Mario Vialpando, 28, who remained out of custody Monday, jail records showed.
Officers were called to the area of Hopewell and Sixth streets twice Friday morning. The couple had been staying at a nearby residence for the past several days, according to police.
Officers found the woman partially clothed on the street, her mouth bleeding and bruises all over her body, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. She also had bite marks on her arms and pieces of her swollen lips hanging loose from her mouth, police said.
The officer who filed the warrant, Zebulun Evridge, said the woman, who refused to speak with officers about what had happened and also refused medical attention, appeared to have been sustaining injuries over a long period of time.
“I believe she was too fearful to speak with us out of fear of retaliation,” Evridge wrote in the warrant.
Vialpando’s father spoke with officers at the scene and said his son and the woman had been taking drugs and fighting for the prior three days.
The father said the altercations began after the woman had crashed his vehicle — though police later determined it was not registered to the father, the warrant said. The father further maintained the woman had scratched his son and stabbed him in the throat with an unidentified object.
The residence where the pair had been staying was “in a state of disarray” and appeared to have been used “to hold someone in captivity,” the warrant said.
A witness provided police with cellphone video of the earlier incident that showed Vialpando trying to grab the woman and bring her back to the residence, and the woman trying to fight him off, according to the warrant. Another witness said he saw the woman grab onto a fence and later some bushes in an attempt to avoid taken by Vialpando.
Vialpando was believed to have driven from the scene in a Mini Cooper and was suspected of being armed with a handgun, police said.