Man accused of aggravated battery after argument involving teen girl

A complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court accuses a Santa Fe man of striking another male in the head with a piece of glass Sunday night following an argument involving a 13-year-old girl.
John Jimenez, 21, was being held in jail Monday on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery upon a peace officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
A woman who called police to an Espinacitas Street apartment around 10 p.m. Sunday told officers her boyfriend had been attacked with a piece of glass after people attending a party found Jimenez inappropriately interacting with a 13-year-old girl who lived at the apartment.
A woman told police a group of friends had found Jimenez, shirtless, laying on top of the girl. After she asked Jimenez to get off of the girl, Jimenez allegedly punched the woman in the jaw twice, according to a police report.
Another person at the party told officers he also saw Jimenez and the 13-year-old girl kissing in a bedroom and when he asked Jimenez to stop, Jimenez struck him in the face five times, the report says.
When others at the party noticed what was happening, the report says, they pushed Jimenez out of the apartment. He asked to come back inside to retrieve his cell phone and shirt, then reentered through a broken window, the report said, and attacked a male with a piece of glass.
Police found the victim at the corner of Hopewell Street and Third Street, holding a towel to his bleeding head before he was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital.
When police located Jimenez, they said he tried to run away, cussed at one officer and spat in his face, the report said.