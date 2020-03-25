A Santa Fe man was arrested late last week on suspicion of choking another man he had met on the Plaza and stealing his car.
Isaac Barnes, who is facing charges of aggravated battery and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, told police his accuser, David Erickson, had made a racial epithet, asked him to sell marijuana and instigated the attack, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The complaint said Erickson told officers he had met Barnes while drinking alcohol on the Plaza on Thursday night and wanted "to help him because he was homeless."
He asked Barnes to drive him to his house because he was intoxicated, Erickson said.
The two men drove around the city in Erickson's car, he said, according to the complaint.
But when they got to Erickson's house, he said, Barnes became upset because Erickson would not allow him to sleep inside.
Erickson told police Barnes began choking him and he believed he was going to die as he came close to passing out. The complaint said Erickson had bloodshot eyes and redness on his neck and chest when he spoke with police.
Barnes told officers the two had driven to Bernalillo to pick up some of his items and then returned to Santa Fe.
When they arrived at Erickson's residence, Barnes said, according to the complaint, Erickson asked Barnes if he wanted to smoke marijuana, asked to sell it for him and then referred to Barnes, who is black, with a racial slur.
The two began pushing each other, Barnes told officers, and Erickson began to hit and scratch him, and he reached to get the car keys from the ignition. Barnes said he put Erickson into a headlock and Erickson fell out of the car as he drove away.
Barnes was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Friday and remains in custody.
