TAOS — Joseph Jaramillo, 40, of Rio Arriba County was released from the Taos County jail late last week after the district attorney dismissed charges he faced in the 2019 slaying of Hernández resident Dorian Chavez near Picuris Pueblo.
Jaramillo, who had been held in the Rio Arriba County jail on unrelated counts, was charged earlier this year in Chavez's death after test results returned to the Taos County Sheriff's Office in April showed his DNA was found underneath the fingernails of 29-year-old Chavez.
Deputies had found the Hernández man on the side of N.M. 75 in March 2019, struggling to breathe and suffering from a gunshot wound. He died later at Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos.
The sheriff's office learned Chavez "had other injuries consistent with a fight or some sort of struggle" and initially investigated the death as suspicious with help from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, The Taos News reported at the time.
Jaramillo faced felony counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.
During a preliminary hearing hearing Thursday, 8th Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya dismissed all counts against him, and he was released on personal recognizance.
Montoya said the investigation is still ongoing.
“We are investigating further and once more information is available to us, we will adjust accordingly,” he said. He declined to comment on the office's reasons for dropping the charges.
State District Judge Jeffrey Shannon warned Jaramillo the counts could be refiled if the state presented a different case or sought a grand jury indictment.
While Jaramillo was released from the Taos County jail, Shannon told him he would face motions to revoke his conditions of release on unrelated charges in Rio Arriba County.
“They're going to transport him to Rio Arriba, and then they will do what they need to do with him,” Montoya said.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.