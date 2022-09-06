TAOS — Joseph Jaramillo, 40, of Rio Arriba County was released from the Taos County jail late last week after the district attorney dismissed charges he faced in the 2019 slaying of Hernández resident Dorian Chavez near Picuris Pueblo.

Jaramillo, who had been held in the Rio Arriba County jail on unrelated counts, was charged earlier this year in Chavez's death after test results returned to the Taos County Sheriff's Office in April showed his DNA was found underneath the fingernails of 29-year-old Chavez.

Deputies had found the Hernández man on the side of N.M. 75 in March 2019, struggling to breathe and suffering from a gunshot wound. He died later at Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos.

