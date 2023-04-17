A 27-year-old Santa Fe man accused of killing one man and shooting another in two incidents on the same day in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to spend between 20 and 30 years in prison.

Jay Wagers pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Joseph Aiello, 39, shot during a small party at Aiello’s home on Alamosa Drive in the early hours of Oct. 4, 2021, according to reports from the time.

Police arrived at the home around 2:45 a.m. and were met by two witnesses who said they heard the shooting and found Aiello lying in a hallway, according to a criminal complaint.

Recommended for you