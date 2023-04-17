A 27-year-old Santa Fe man accused of killing one man and shooting another in two incidents on the same day in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to spend between 20 and 30 years in prison.
Jay Wagers pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Joseph Aiello, 39, shot during a small party at Aiello’s home on Alamosa Drive in the early hours of Oct. 4, 2021, according to reports from the time.
Police arrived at the home around 2:45 a.m. and were met by two witnesses who said they heard the shooting and found Aiello lying in a hallway, according to a criminal complaint.
Many people ran from the home before police arrived, the complaint says.
One witness told police she had seen Wagers holding a gun and “making people nervous,” according to the complaint. She said he had been behaving strangely and muttering to himself.
The two witnesses were in a bedroom with other partygoers when they heard Aiello speaking loudly to someone in the hallway, according to the complaint.
Then they heard a gunshot.
A third witness later told police he had arrived around the time of the shooting. When he approached the front door, he said he heard a loud gunshot and then watched Wagers leave, holding a firearm.
After departing, Wagers went on a daylong crime spree, during which he shot a man named John Galloway in the head outside a liquor store on Hickox Street, according to a police report.
Galloway survived the shooting, and Wagers pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder in the incident.
After fleeing the liquor store, Wagers attempted to steal several cars and shot at one before he was taken into custody in a parking lot at Santa Fe Indian School, according to previous reports.
Wagers pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle in connection to his actions on Oct. 4. He originally faced 13 felony charges and three misdemeanor counts.
Some charges were dismissed as a result of the plea, Deputy District Attorney JoHanna Cox told the court Monday.
Wagers — who recently was implicated as being one of several inmates involved in smuggling drugs in the county jail — also pleaded guilty Monday to battery on a peace officer, a charge he picked up in December 2021 after he reportedly struck a jail guard in the face.
The global plea agreement also settled probation violations in several cases.
Wagers declined to address the court Monday.
District Judge T. Glenn Ellington will decide Wagers’ exact sentence at a sentencing hearing. A date has not been set.
The judge had planned to sentence Wagers later this week but postponed the proceeding after defense attorney Michael Jones asked the court to conduct a 60-day diagnostic evaluation of Wagers before sentencing.