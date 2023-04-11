Santa Fe police on Saturday mistakenly identified a man killed on Hopewell Street after arresting suspect Marcos Guevara-Calles on a charge of first-degree murder.

Guevara-Calles, 25, who had reported the death of 52-year-old Mario Alfredo Cucul as a suicide to emergency dispatchers, is accused of fatally stabbing the man, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Police initially identified the victim as Mark Cucul in a news release.

The criminal complaint says Guevara-Calles called 911 around 3 a.m. Saturday and told dispatchers someone had taken their own life using a white knife, according to the complaint.

