Santa Fe police on Saturday mistakenly identified a man killed on Hopewell Street after arresting suspect Marcos Guevara-Calles on a charge of first-degree murder.
Guevara-Calles, 25, who had reported the death of 52-year-old Mario Alfredo Cucul as a suicide to emergency dispatchers, is accused of fatally stabbing the man, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Police initially identified the victim as Mark Cucul in a news release.
The criminal complaint says Guevara-Calles called 911 around 3 a.m. Saturday and told dispatchers someone had taken their own life using a white knife, according to the complaint.
“He did it with his own hand and I had nothing to do with it,” Guevara-Calles said.
Police arrived at an apartment in the 2000 block of Hopewell Street and tried to speak with residents. After several minutes, a man came out with a “large kitchen knife protruding from under his shirt,” the complaint states. Police detained the man — and found him with a second knife — before discovering Cucul’s body in the living room.
Police interviewed Guevara-Calles as paramedics tried to save Cucul’s life. According to the complaint, Guevara-Calles initially told officers he had called Cucul around 9 p.m. Friday and asked to use the friend’s shower. After spending about an hour in the bathroom, Guevara-Calles said, he found Cucul lying on the floor and believed he might have taken his own life. He covered Cucul’s wound with a towel, he said, but later threw the towel in a dumpster before police arrived.
Guevara-Calles changed his story during an interview at the police station. According to the complaint, he told police he had been staying at Cucul’s apartment. His girlfriend showed up Friday and argued with him, Guevara-Calles said, and after she left he argued with Cucul. Guevara-Calles said Cucul complained he was “always fighting with his girlfriend and then complaining to Mario.”
He told Cucul to drop the subject, and then Cucul pointed a knife at him, Guevara-Calles told investigators. He said the two struggled over the knife before he stabbed Cucul in the abdomen.
He placed a white sheet over Cucul’s injury, he added, according to the complaint, but started performing CPR when Cucul’s skin started changing colors. When this failed, Guevara-Calles, said he called Cucul’s daughter and told her he had died by suicide and he had nothing to do with it.
When investigators asked Guevara-Calles why he removed the sheet he had placed over Cucul’s wound, he said he was in “depression” and did not know where he placed the sheet.
Guevara-Calles and Mario Cucul are both named in an August criminal complaint, in which Guevara-Calles was accused of breaking three windows of Cucul’s home on Hopewell Street. Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales said Tuesday he wasn’t certain if the man killed early Saturday was the same Mario Cucul as the one involved in the August incident.
Guevara-Calles is scheduled to appear at a pretrial detention hearing April 24 in the First Judicial District Court, according to online court records.