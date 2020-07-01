Jason Elliott, arrested last week on suspicion of firing a shotgun near his home in the Acequia Madre neighborhood after an argument with another man, was released from jail Wednesday.
Elliott, 50, is facing a variety of felony charges, including multiple counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon and aggravated assault upon a peace officer. He was arrested at Patrick Smith Park after a two-hour SWAT standoff.
Elliott is scheduled to appear before Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura for a hearing July 8.
During a pretrial detention hearing, the District Attorney's Office argued Elliott is a danger to the community because he lied to officers about being involved in the incident, then later admitted to firing the shotgun as well as making threats to the victim. But District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said prosecutors failed to demonstrate he would be a danger.
Elliott's attorney, Megan Dorsey, said that while charges against her client are serious, Elliott has no relevant criminal history.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Elliott is accused of firing a shotgun into the air after he got into a confrontation with a man parked in handicapped-accessible spot at a gallery near his home. Elliott also threatened the man, the criminal complaint states.
Nearby officers heard the shots and took cover, according to court documents.
Dorsey said she was not given any evidence to review prior to the hearing, but that based on the criminal complaint alone, the allegation of assault on peace officers is unfounded because officers retreated when they heard a firearm and were not in immediate fear of harm.
One of the negligent use of a deadly weapon charges is based on Elliott's impairment on alcohol or drugs, according to court documents. Dorsey said Elliott was arrested during a "high risk" traffic stop, but he was not subjected to a sobriety check. No charges of driving of driving under the influence were filed.
A spokesman for the District Attorney's Office did not return an email Wednesday seeking comment on the case.
In addition to the standard conditions of release, Marlowe also required Elliott to undergo a mental health screening and verify with the court that he is not in possession of any firearms.
"I think that at this early stage in the investigatory process, it is important that the public remember that we have a constitutional presumption of innocence for a reason and a person like Mr. Elliott who has been a well respected member of out community for more than 20 years deserves to have that presumption apply for him specifically just as much as anyone else does," Dorsey said.
