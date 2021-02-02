A Santa Fe man accused of fatally shooting his friend during a night of drinking last month was released from jail Tuesday and placed on house arrest after his attorney argued he had fired the shot accidentally or in self-defense during the friend's attempt to sexually assault him.
Edwin Anaya, 33, is accused of killing Pete Gurule, 40, his friend and distant cousin, in the early hours of Jan. 18 at Gurule's home on Rancho Siringo Road.
He's been charged with first-degree murder.
During a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday to determine if Anaya poses a danger to the community and should be held without bond as he awaits his trial, defense attorney Dan Cron told a state district judge Anaya's gun had discharged during a struggle after Gurule tried to sexually assault him. Gurule also refused to let Anaya leave the home, Cron said.
Santa Fe police arrested Anaya not far from the home after he called 911 and reported "gunshot injured," according to a criminal complaint.
When officers arrived in the neighborhood, a bloodied and bruised Anaya — who was wearing only boxer shorts, socks and a jacket — told them he'd killed a man because he was trying to get away from him and "he wouldn't let me," the complaint said.
Officers found Gurule's body lying in the open doorway of his home on Rancho Siringo Road with a fatal gunshot wound to his torso.
Assistant District Attorney Nicole Manning argued at a hearing Tuesday that Anaya should be held without bond until trial.
But state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ordered him released to the custody of his father, instead.
Ellington said the state hadn't met its burden of proving with clear and convincing evidence that no conditions of release would protect the community from Anaya, who has no criminal history.
