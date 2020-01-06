District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer granted prosecutors’ motion to keep James Garcia, accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Gisler, in jail without bond until trial.
Garcia, 26, is accused of shooting the 20-year-old Santa Fe man during a drug deal gone bad. Two witnesses have told police that Garcia said he shot Gisler.
In a hearing Monday, Sommer described Garcia as a “thug” based upon his previous criminal history.
“I do think that he may very well commit new crimes against these individuals [and] that he probably knows who they are,” Sommer said. “No condition or combination of conditions will reasonably ensure the safety of at least these two witnesses and probably more in the community.”
Garcia’s attorney, Stephen Aarons, had asked the court to release Garcia on house arrest, during which he would stay with his grandmother.
During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Richard Wilson said Garcia had a history of threats and violence, citing a guilty plea to a 2015 extortion charge, as well as charges of assault and robbery in 2018 when he was accused of trying to kill his aunt and her family after breaking into, and stealing gift cards, from their vehicle.
Aarons questioned the validity of the two witnesses’ statements, saying neither has been identified nor testified at the grand jury proceedings.
Sommer said given that Garcia had previously broken his conditions of release and violated his electronic monitoring agreement, she did not think he would abide by the house arrest even if she did allow it.
Gisler had been missing for about two weeks when police said Dec. 5 they were concerned he could be in danger. The next day, police located the man’s remains at Garcia’s grandmother’s house on Calle Viejo.
State police arrested Garcia in early December near Albuquerque.
