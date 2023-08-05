Reports from a New Mexico State Police investigation provided new details on a call for a “welfare check” in May that ended with police officers shooting and killing a suicidal man.
First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has not yet completed her review of the department’s first fatal shooting in years. Her determination of whether officers were justified in their use of fatal force should be released within 45 days of her receipt of all reports from the investigation, per an internal policy.
Moments before two Santa Fe police officers shot 77-year-old John Eames while he was in an arroyo behind his condominium — inflicting wounds that would cause his death weeks later — a handgun was “dangling” out of his jacket pocket and he was holding his hands up, according to state police interviews with the six officers who were involved. Then, some officers said, he made a movement that looked like he was reaching for the handgun.
One officer described Eames’s movement as a “jerking motion” of his right hand toward the handgun hanging from his left jacket pocket.
Eames was hit by four bullets fired by two officers, as well as “less lethal” rounds — a beanbag round and a 40-millimeter rubber bullet.
Eames was affected by “complex health issues,” his brother-in-law told state police in an interview.
About six to eight weeks before the incident, he said, Eames had bought a firearm, and his brother-in-law “found it uncommon as John was not a gun enthusiast,” the report states.
The brother-in-law, who also lived at the Los Arroyos Compound Condominiums, had last spoken with Eames about a month before the May incident. He described Eames’ demeanor at that time as “frustrated, unhappy,” and he “had an awkwardness to him.”
Six officers arrived at the complex May 12 in response to a call for a welfare check from a woman who said she spoke with Eames as he walked into the nearby arroyo carrying a handgun.
The woman said he seemed suicidal, but she did not feel threatened by him, according to the report.
Residents and officers said they heard several gunshots before officers came upon Eames in the arroyo.
One of the officers who was present, Steven Lopez, was part of the police department’s Alternative Response Unit, which was launched in 2021 to provide crisis intervention and other emergency services for people with mental health and substance abuse crises.
Lopez told state police as Eames walked forward in the arroyo with his hands up, his handgun appeared to be falling out of his pocket with each step until it was “literally hanging out of his jacket pocket” by the grip of the gun, according to the report.
Another officer who was present described the handgun as fully visible and “just dangling there somehow.”
Lopez said as Eames walked over a tree stump, he hoped the handgun would fall so the officers would “not have to worry about it” and continue to give him commands, the report states.
“Officer Lopez described [Eames’ behavior and demeanor] to be maybe a little scared, blank face with his hands up,” the report states. “Officer Lopez said maybe [Eames] felt a little nervous of the situation being surrounded by cops, but he showed no emotion.”
Throughout the incident, Eames said only that he did not want to hurt anyone and that he was “not a criminal,” a few officers noted in interviews.
At several points, Eames did not obey their commands, officers said, as he listened and watched them blankly.
Officer David Gallegos, who fired a beanbag round at Eames around the same time two other officers shot him, described him as “complying, but not complying.”
Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez and Officer Julian Norris each fired two rounds at Eames, which struck him in the lower back, left leg and in each wrist. The bullet that entered his back also fractured his pelvis, and Eames’ left leg was later amputated due to that wound.
While five of the officers interviewed said Eames had moved his hands down or reached for the gun before the officers shot, only Alire-Maez claimed Eames was holding the handgun when officers shot him.
Each of the six officers stated they had arrived on the scene hoping to get Eames the help he needed. Each officer noted they had called out to Eames during the incident that they did not want to hurt him and that they wanted to help him.
“Officer Lopez said their main goal was not to injure this male any further and to help him,” the report states. “Officer Lopez said his main job on the streets is to respond to mentally ill calls for service. They also wanted to secure the weapon and get him the help he needs long term.”
An autopsy report completed by the state Office of the Medical Investigator in July concluded Eames’s death in June was homicide caused by “complications from gunshot wounds.” An internal email from a state police officer who assisted in the investigation states he attended the June 7 autopsy — the day after Eames’s death — and learned “there was a lot of fluid in [Eames’s] lungs from what [the doctor] determined to be pneumonia from being intubated for the past couple of weeks.”
Carmack-Altwies has not yet received the autopsy report from the Office of the Medical Investigator, along with other medical records “that are crucial for a thorough review,” spokesman Nathan Lederman said.
“While our office has a policy to review such investigations 45 days from receipt of a complete case file, the findings provided to the [District Attorney] in the John Eames shooting did not include [Office of the Medical Investigator] and medical records that are crucial for a thorough review,” Lederman wrote in an email Friday. “We expect the review to be completed shortly after we are provided with those records.”
In 2022, Carmack-Altwies pledged to finish reviews of police shooting investigations 45 days after she receives reports, as opposed to a former self-imposed deadline of 30 days. She told The New Mexican recently she expects her review of Eames’ shooting to be complete by “early to mid-August.”