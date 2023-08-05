Reports from a New Mexico State Police investigation provided new details on a call for a “welfare check” in May that ended with police officers shooting and killing a suicidal man.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has not yet completed her review of the department’s first fatal shooting in years. Her determination of whether officers were justified in their use of fatal force should be released within 45 days of her receipt of all reports from the investigation, per an internal policy.

Moments before two Santa Fe police officers shot 77-year-old John Eames while he was in an arroyo behind his condominium — inflicting wounds that would cause his death weeks later — a handgun was “dangling” out of his jacket pocket and he was holding his hands up, according to state police interviews with the six officers who were involved. Then, some officers said, he made a movement that looked like he was reaching for the handgun.

Recommended for you