The fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood is being investigated by Santa Fe police.
Somebody called 911 around 8:15 p.m. Friday to report gunfire at the Las Palomas apartment complex on Hopewell Street, police said in a news release. A short time later, a second 911 caller reported a man had been shot.
Officers found Frank Pete of Arizona suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. They rendered first aid, but Pete was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made, Santa Fe police Capt. Matthew Champlin said.
Neighbors said they heard three gunshots Friday night from a second-floor apartment. They said several occupants have cycled through that apartment in recent months.
Jessea Marie said after hearing the shots, she saw a man and a woman run down the stairs and disappear around a corner before police arrived.
"I heard three shots, and then I saw a man and a woman come down the stairs and closed the door," Marie said. "It was really loud and really scary and had me shaken."
Brandi Davis said she also saw two people rush down the stairs after she heard the gunshots. Both women said they did not know Pete.
In addition to the two people fleeing, Davis said she saw a man stagger, as if he were wounded, back up the stairs and collapse in front of an apartment.
"I was sitting here quietly having some tea and hear the shots and rumbling down the stairs," Davis said. "Two people ran down and split. One guy was trying to get back up. He was either shot or intoxicated. He was stumbling and barely made it up the steps and fell on the landing."
Police urged anyone with information on the shooting to call the police station at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.
