State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday sentenced Ryan Palma to a year in jail, followed by just under 16 months of house arrest, for his role in the 2018 hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez Gonzales.
Police said at the time that Palma, 25, had rear-ended and then run over Gonzales, who was riding a motorcycle, while racing another vehicle on Interstate 25 late at night. He left Gonzales to die without stopping to call for help, police said.
Palma initially was charged with vehicular homicide but recently pleaded no contest to a count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Prosecutors had sought the plea deal. They said Palma had been racing in the Waldo Canyon area before the crash, but they had no evidence he was driving recklessly or racing when the collision occurred.
Under the terms of the plea deal, the judge could have sentenced him to up to six years on the third-degree felony. However, the sentence she crafted for Palma — who spent about eight months on house arrest awaiting trial — will ensure he does not have to do time in a state penitentiary.
"I don't think the defendant is a candidate for prison given his age at the time of the incident and that we are not here for vehicular homicide," Sommer said when imposing the sentence. "But he does need incarceration for his callous disregard of another person's human life."
Sommer said Palma is not to receive any good time credit while completing his jail time, and will not be allowed to work or go to school while on house arrest.
"I think Mr. Palma clearly knew he crashed into a motorcycle, drove over it, and that [Gonzales] was on the motorcycle at that time," Sommer said.
Police have said Palma and Gonzales lived in the same neighborhood and had many of the same friends.
The judge noted Palma's time served — including house arrest as he awaited trial, jail time and post-conviction house arrest — will equal about three years. She ordered him to serve three additional years on probation.
As part of Palma's plea deal, he also will have to pay restitution to Gonzales' family.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.