The plan all along was for Malouf on the Plaza to occupy the historic Packard’s and historic Camera Shop spaces.

Scott and Karen Malouf opened their store in 2013 in 3,500 square feet in two storefronts where Packard’s had operated since 1944.

Now, with their first 10-year lease recently renewed, Malouf on the Plaza is taking on the Camera Shop space, where the Camera Shop had its “formal opening” on April 8, 1939, and operated until

