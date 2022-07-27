The plan all along was for Malouf on the Plaza to occupy the historic Packard’s and historic Camera Shop spaces.
Scott and Karen Malouf opened their store in 2013 in 3,500 square feet in two storefronts where Packard’s had operated since 1944.
Now, with their first 10-year lease recently renewed, Malouf on the Plaza is taking on the Camera Shop space, where the Camera Shop had its “formal opening” on April 8, 1939, and operated until
April 2020.
The Maloufs had a first option on the 1,200-square-foot space since they signed their first lease in 2013. They committed to the Camera Shop lease in November 2020, and it took until now to get through the permitting and construction matters.
The Camera Shop space is expected to open next week, Karen Malouf said.
“It presented itself during COVID, so it was a tough decision to make because of all the uncertainties,” Scott Malouf said.
The new space allows the Maloufs, both 68, to expand into European and American designer clothing — “more dress-up” — and add shoes with brands that Scott Malouf said are not available in Santa Fe such as Santoni, Aquazurra and Marion Parke.
“The goal was to integrate the Santa Fe look and our fashion point of view,” he said. “We want to demonstrate to our customers that they can integrate Santa Fe looks and jewelry when they wear Italian or American contemporary clothing.”
Clothing brands new to Malouf on the Plaza include Ralph Lauren Double RL or RRL vintage western clothing, Veronica Beard and Lafayette 148 New York for women, and tailored clothing and sportswear for men from Kiton and ISAIA.
“It completes the selection for our customers,” Scott Malouf said. “We can now complete the look head to toe, apparel, shoes and accessories.”
Scott Malouf had been in retail men’s clothing, and later women’s clothing and jewelry, for 35 years in Lubbock, Texas — both Malouf cellphones still have 806 area codes — but Malouf on the Plaza started with jewelry, rugs and weaving, in part carrying on Packard’s specialty of jewelry, textiles and Navajo blankets.
Malouf on the Plaza still has one storefront with rugs and blankets and a second storefront with jewelry. In 2016, they punched through a wall on the San Francisco Street side and added women’s clothing in a third storefront. The Camera Shop space adjoins the women’s clothing room, and a portion of the wall was removed to join the two rooms.
“It’s a kind of closing chapter to our growth,” Scott Malouf said.