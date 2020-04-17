Gail Herling returns to her car Friday after sharing plans with other drivers during a demonstration in front of the governor’s mansion to demand the release of immigrant detainees and low-risk prisoners in the state.
spotlight
Photo feature
Making themselves heard
- By Matt Dahlseid The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Farmington finds itself in hot spot as cases balloon in Four Corners
- Taos business owner dies at Rio Grande Gorge Bridge
- Santa Fe curtails trash, recycling services
- Christus St. Vincent puts 300 employees on temporary leave
- Border wall workers in New Mexico spark coronavirus anxiety
- As state COVID-19 cases rise, is Santa Fe actually bucking the trend?
- Santa Fe homes on market hit record low
- Governor: New Mexico ‘has a long way to go’ in COVID-19 battle
- St. Michael's hit hard by a pair of deaths
- Santa Fe police: Woman stabbed in head during carjacking
Images
Videos
Commented
- New Mexico Republicans say governor overreached with public health orders (51)
- Governor issues more stringent restrictions on business operations (47)
- Governor announces stepped-up 'stay-at-home' order (46)
- Albuquerque Tea Party president sues Lujan Grisham over coronavirus lockdown (43)
- Santa Fe mayor issues emergency order for grocery stores (34)
- Confusion, anger on right as gun shops not considered essential (34)
- New Mexico sees virus cases skyrocket (34)
- NRA, others sue Lujan Grisham over gun shop closures (33)
- Governor tells MSNBC she wants all New Mexicans tested for virus (30)
- LANL set to release radioactive vapors (29)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.