020121XGR_100.JPG

People walk by an exhibit from Progress Now in support of House Bill 7 and Senate Bill 10, which would repeal New Mexico's abortion ban; an event Monday at the Plaza raised awareness of the legislation.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

People walk by an exhibit from Progress Now in support of House Bill 7 and Senate Bill 10, which would repeal New Mexico’s abortion ban; an event Monday at the Plaza raised awareness of the legislation.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.