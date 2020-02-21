The Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival at Santa Fe Community College brought together approximately 180 sixth and seventh graders from El Camino Real Academy, Nina Otero Community School, Milagro Middle School and the Academy for Technology and the Classics with professionals from local labs and STEM organizations.
They helped the students learn science, technology, engineering and math through games and puzzles that might not be available in a traditional classroom setting.
