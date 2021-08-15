Water covers about 71 percent of the Earth’s surface, and yet it is becoming a more precious commodity with each passing year. That is certainly the case in New Mexico, where we are routinely experiencing drought conditions.
It is difficult for birds to find water in the wild, especially during summer months. Puddles can be filled with oil that leaches off the roadways. Streams and rivers can collect toxic runoff. And for wildlife, the weather is entirely unpredictable. They cannot rely on rain to help them survive. All birds need and love water. They find it irresistible and essential for their survival.
Ever see a bird playing? Just watch them around water. They jump and they flutter their wings. Species that might not ordinarily visit a feeder will stop by for a spritz or a splash. Robins may stay and play the day away. Orioles finches, titmice, bushtits, towhees, thrushes and warblers will visit for a quick dip and drink.
A bird’s life is certainly not all about playing. A reliable source of clean water is essential for a bird’s survival.
Birds must be ready to fly at all times. Bathing is a critical part of maintaining feathers in top-flight condition.
Water is also important for birds to regulate their body temperature. Birds do not sweat and must remove excess body heat through their respiratory system. A reliable source of water is vital in helping them replace fluids lost in this process.
There are many ways to offer water to birds. It can be as simple as a bird bath or elaborate as an artificial pool with rocks and flowing water. Misters and drippers can add even more action and a greater variety of birds.
There are a few things you should consider when adding a bird bath. Choose a larger bird bath, if possible, which will accommodate more thirsty visitors. The basin should be between 1 and 3 inches deep and nonslippery. Add a few stones at the bottom for smaller birds to perch on so they can access the water easily and safely. You can also arrange a few twigs across the top, again to give them somewhere to perch. It should be placed in an open area so birds can see it and be able to watch for predators. Don’t place your bird bath in direct sunlight. Not only will the water evaporate more quickly, but during the middle of the day, the water can get extremely hot, making it uncomfortable for birds. Finally, it should be easy to clean and fill.
A dirty bird bath can be a breeding ground for disease and parasites. Cleaning a bird bath or water feature should be a regular routine. Since water is involved, it’s easily contaminated and can pose a danger to visiting birds. To clean any water source, the simplest thing to do is change the water. If you spot any built-up debris or grime, scrub the object with warm, mildly soapy water and rinse thoroughly.
Even the tiniest amount of chemical treatments, fertilizers or pesticides can be harmful to birds. Avoid using them in your garden and if you do use them, be sure to avoid splashes getting into your bird bath or water elements.
Whatever you choose with regard to a water element, you are sure to broaden the roster of new birds visiting your yard, add hours of enjoyable, bird watching entertainment and most importantly, provide a necessity of life for our endangered birds.
