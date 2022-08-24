TAOS — The most severe flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains in recent days across Northern New Mexico has been widely reported in areas affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, but other nearby areas have also been hard-hit.
A deluge overflowed the brim of an arroyo Monday afternoon in
El Prado and damaged several homes along Tafoya Lane.
“I was driving home, and where the road dips down, it was like a river,” said Gabrielle Sanchez, a Taos News employee who lives on a property she shares with her mother, grandparents, uncles and aunt.
“It swept away our propane tank,” she said, adding the floodwaters skirted the trailer where she lives but didn’t damage her home or her family’s trailers.
Some of her neighbors weren’t so lucky, however. They had to evacuate their homes, which in some cases filled with several inches of water. Sanchez said another neighbor lost her fence.
A report overheard on a police scanner stated at least one vehicle became stuck when its driver attempted to cross floodwaters blocking Tafoya Road, but a dispatcher reported its occupants were able to reach safety.
A similar scenario in Mora resulted in tragedy July 7 when a Guadalupita man attempted to cross a flooded portion of
N.M. 434, causing his truck to overturn and his 64-year-old passenger to drown.
The National Weather Service reports monsoon storms late this summer across New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah have been extraordinary, with up to
8 inches of rainfall in some areas of New Mexico from Friday through Sunday.
More thunderstorms and scattered showers were forecast for the remainder of the week.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.