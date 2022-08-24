enviro_flashflood_220825__14.JPG

Several roads and properties flooded in El Prado on Monday evening following heavy monsoon rains.

 Nathan Burton/Taos News

TAOS — The most severe flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains in recent days across Northern New Mexico has been widely reported in areas affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, but other nearby areas have also been hard-hit.

A deluge overflowed the brim of an arroyo Monday afternoon in

El Prado and damaged several homes along Tafoya Lane.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

