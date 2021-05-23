Ruben Lovato remembers the first time he saw Bicentennial Pool nearly 40 years ago.
Lovato compared the fresh facility, filled with clear, sparkling water and plenty of smiling Santa Feans, to a brand-new toy or a state-of-the-art furnished apartment — just waiting for a happy kid or a willing tenant.
"It was so nice. It looked great at the time," said Lovato, a longtime city employee who retired as Parks and Recreation director in 1996. "But a lot of things were overlooked. The repairs and the maintenance of it just weren't kept up."
Like a lot of things in their 40s, Bicentennial Pool is showing its age — and the result isn't pretty. The facility, a relic of the 1970s, has developed a bricks-and-mortar version of middle-age spread — an almost continual litany of needed repairs that has forced city leaders to question whether they should double down on fixing the pool or start investing in a new outdoor aquatics facility on the south side of town.
"This pool is very old, and it's structurally damaged," said City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler. "Do we want to sink more money into a pool that is going to need more and more maintenance? Or do we just cut our losses and work toward building a new pool?"
According to city documents, the pool has received a series of smaller repairs over the course of its lifetime, but has yet to receive a major renovation.
As it stands, the list of Bicentennial's needs are long. City staffers recently reported the pool leaked 130,000 gallons of water a month. Major gutter and plumbing work, along with a slew of other minor fixes, are needed.
City Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said bottom drains and inlets have been repaired, reducing the leaks by 20 percent. But the City Council will discuss this week whether to complete piecemeal fixes and open the facility this summer or keep the pool closed and invest in major repairs. The bulk of those larger repairs are estimated to take six months.
But the bigger question — whether Bicentennial is at the end of its life cycle, necessitating the need for a new outdoor pool — may be unavoidable.
Wheeler said it's unclear how much the major repair work would cost, but the price tag should inform city officials and the council on whether the repairs make good financial sense. The city expects to receive a detailed quote on the cost from a contractor around June 30, more than a month after the pool typically opens for the season.
"Say it's a million dollars or more," Wheeler said. "Maybe then we would want to take a step back and have that discussion."
One thing is certain: Santa Feans love their pools. When they are closed or on reduced hours, patrons clamor for more opportunities to swim.
But swimming — or rather, swimming pools — can be pricey.
To help meet that need, the city spent $2.48 million on a major renovation at the 67-year-old Salvador Perez Recreation Center in 2019. The overhaul included improvements to the natatorium and pool, the ventilation and air circulation systems, the locker rooms, and to address Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.
Bicentennial Pool, located on Alto Street on the city's west side, has welcomed generations of young and young-at-heart swimmers. But as the city's population continues to shift south and southwest, some, including Vigil Coppler and others on the City Council, wonder if a new pool in that area of town would make more sense in the long run. But Wheeler said there are "priceless" quality of life aspects to take into consideration in a discussion about city infrastructure.
"It's not just a fiscal analysis but a community priority conversation," Wheeler said. "I think the conversation has to include: Do we continue to invest in BC pool, or do we try to invest in another pool? But that is a lot of infrastructure to take on."
Research has consistently identified south Santa Fe — namely City Council District 3 — as the city's growing hub for families and children. Yet, the district is the only one in the city that doesn't have a city-owned pool.
Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, who represents District 4, said the city needs to weigh the pros and cons of the repairs, and have an honest discussion about the long-term future of the pool. The silver lining of the discussion, Cassutt-Sanchez noted, is that it allows councilors to discuss inequities across the city.
"I think there is a cost-benefit analysis to look at, but there are always those pieces you can't measure as a financial aspect," she said. "The question of equity and where [our] pools are is important. We have three in District 1 and 2, one in District 4 and zero in District 3. There are a lot of facts we should be looking at."
District 3 Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, who also works as the chief professional officer for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Fe, said he's consistently hearing from constituents clamoring for more recreation options for youth and families in his district.
The city has made moves to address the inequity: The Southside Teen Center recently gained steam after more than 10 years of work. The $6 million center will hold a gym, arts and crafts space, a soccer field, and a dance and performance space. A groundbreaking tentatively is planned for late summer or early fall but one feature is missing: a pool.
Wheeler said there were conversations about including water features at the center, which would have cost an extra $1.8 million, but officials never discussed attaching a pool to the project.
Abeyta said while a pool in his district would be welcomed, the city would have to identify land that would serve both sides of Airport Road, which bisects the district.
"Just because you put something on one side of Airport Road doesn't mean you're addressing it on the other side," he said.
Lovato, the former Parks and Recreation director who lives on the south side in Tierra Contenta, said he would like to see a pool in the area, as well as a larger focus on recreation options in general for children on the south side.
Though discussions about a new facility should be interesting, Abeyta said a critical question remains: How much water might the city waste if it opts to open Bicentennial Pool without all the repairs completed?
Vigil Coppler said she wouldn't recommend refilling the pool if it means wasting more water, especially as New Mexico and most of the Western United States is ensnared in a severe drought.
"We wouldn't allow a business to do that," Vigil Coppler said. "Why would we allow ourselves to do that?"
Councilor Michael Garcia said he's against "slapping a Band-Aid on a gashing wound."
Abeyta said there are other options the city could undertake to provide pool options in the meantime — including renting a pool for summer use at Santa Fe Community College or the Santa Fe Country Club.
Abeyta's counterpart in District 3, Councilor Chris Rivera, questioned why the needed repairs were not addressed as soon as it became known there were issues, so Bicentennial Pool would be usable for the summer.
For his part, Lovato remembers how his glee over a new Bicentennial Pool turned to concern over the years. He said he recalled a lack of routine maintenance, wondering if one day the place would someday become a money pit.
"I would say there is a lot of things we have to do with the pools," Lovato said. "We have to look at it and really say to ourselves: What are the priorities? What are we doing with the money?"
They are questions that may linger with the City Council later this week.
"The pool kind of fell apart," Abeyta said. "We really gotta figure out how to do that better. For all city facilities."
