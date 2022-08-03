Your new driver's license or vehicle title and registration are indeed in New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions envelopes this week.
The state Motor Vehicle Division has run out of envelopes, a problem it blamed on supply chain issues. The last MVD envelopes went out Friday, and this week MVD mail is in Workforce Solutions envelopes, said Charlie Moore, a spokesman for the state Department of Taxation & Revenue, under which MVD falls.
“Last week some time we realized we were running out,” Moore said. “Workforce Solutions was the first place we reached out to.”
MVD mail likely will be in Workforce Solutions envelopes until a new shipment of MVD envelopes arrives, probably around Sept. 20, Moore said.
“We are looking at other vendors to see if we can get an order in elsewhere,” he said.
In the meantime, Workforce Solutions shipped 180,000 envelopes to MVD.
“That should last a number of months,” Moore said.
Workforce Solutions had 187,000 envelopes on hand but knew a shipment of 90,000 would arrive Wednesday, department spokeswoman Stacy Johnston said.
“We use about 19,000 envelopes per month,” she said.
The upper left corner says Workforce Solutions and the upper right has a metered post stamp reading MVD Mail.
“We realize this may cause confusion for some customers, but thanks to our colleagues at the Department of Workforce Solutions, we will be able to continue to provide critical documents and notices to our customers uninterrupted,” Taxation & Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a news release.