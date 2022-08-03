MVD envelope

Motor Vehicle Division mail temporarily is coming in Workforce Solutions envelopes, but the postage stamps reads MVD Mail.

You’re not seeing things.

Your new driver's license or vehicle title and registration are indeed in New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions envelopes this week.

The state Motor Vehicle Division has run out of envelopes, a problem it blamed on supply chain issues. The last MVD envelopes went out Friday, and this week MVD mail is in Workforce Solutions envelopes, said Charlie Moore, a spokesman for the state Department of Taxation & Revenue, under which MVD falls.

