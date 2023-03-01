Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a DWI arrest early Sunday morning, but his attorney indicated the recently elected judge is considering whether to resign from the bench.

Khalsa appeared in court for a virtual arraignment Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless driving and driving with an expired driver's license.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 29.