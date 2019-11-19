A Santa Fe man charged with vehicular homicide in the recent death of Albuquerque based hip-hop artist Wake Self will be allowed to remain out of jail on house arrest while awaiting charges in a separate DWI case, Magistrate David Segura ruled Tuesday.
Diego Pichardo-Rodriguez has not yet made a first appearance in the vehicular homicide case related to the Nov. 3 crash that claimed the life of 30-year-old Andrew Martinez, who performed under the name Wake Self. His first appearance in that case is set for Dec. 10.
Police believe Pichardo-Rodriguez, 24, was speeding and on the wrong side of West Alameda Street when his pickup struck the vehicle carrying Martinez and his passenger, a 28-year-old Santa Fe man, near the intersection of Camino Alire around 10 p.m., according to a police report.
All three men were hospitalized following the crash. Martinez died a few days later.
According to court records, Pichardo-Rodriguez was awaiting trial on another DWI charge stemming from a single-vehicle accident in June, at the time of the Nov. 3 crash, and was accused of violating the conditions of his release in that case by testing positive for alcohol, on several occasions.
According to electronic monitoring program incident report, A Sober Link device determined Pichardo-Rodriguez had alcohol in his system on the evening of the crash and that he had missed a test at 7:41 p.m.
It was those violations and the report that Pichardo-Rodriguez had been involved in a fatal crash that prompted prosecutors to ask for the court to review his conditions of release Tuesday.
Court records show Magistrate David Segura determined Monday that Pichardo-Rodriguez — who, according to a police report sustained a broken pelvis, two broken legs, two broken arms and a punctured lung in the Nov. 3 crash — was not a flight risk because he is “confined to a wheelchair and is not ambulatory.”
Segura on Tuesday ordered Pichardo-Rodriguez to be placed on house arrest except for court and medical appointments.
According to court records, Pichardo-Rodriguez was arrested on a DWI charge in 2017, but that case was dismissed.
Not a flight risk...that’s not the point he deserves his injuries and he deserves to rot in a cell. He’s destroyed so many lives with his actions and now he deserves to be destroyed. This Judge is a joke.
[thumbdown] This judge had a real chance to start a chain reaction of change and being hard on repeat offending DUI drivers with this guy, who is obviously a danger to the public. Someone who's reckless actions cost my friend his life and seriously injured another one should not be free, whether ambulatory or not. How is it that one victim, who has almost the same injuries mentioned above is still hospitalized and recovering but this kid is in court? His injuries are not being accurately reported and he is making them bigger to get preferential treatment. It's time the New Mexico justice system takes a no nonsense FIRM stance on DUI's, especially when they result in a homicide. If that was the practice from the get go, my friend and countless others would still be alive. PLEASE, for the life of me, START TAKING DRINKING AND DRIVING SERIOUSLY AND PUNISH OFFENDERS ACCORDINGLY.
