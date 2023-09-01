Anticipation built after sundown Friday as a lights-out song came to an end and the crowd of an estimated 65,000 people were plunged into darkness, waiting for the burn.
At the head of the crowd stood Zozobra, with a wand in hand and dressed in a black robe as Lord Voldemort, the unspeakable villain in the Harry Potter book and movie series.
The more than 50-foot marionette, with glowing green eyes, let loose a guttural wail and growled.
The crowd chanted “Burn him!” and “¡Que viva la Fiesta!” amid music that included a version of “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, and a performance by dancers dressed as Death Eaters.
After sparks rained down on either side of Zozobra and fireworks exploded in color around him, fireworks finally burst out of his mouth. His head, then the rest of his body, quickly became engulfed in flames. Within minutes, the glowing skeletal remains of Old Man Gloom collapsed.
For hundreds of volunteers and security personnel inside and surrounding the park, who had started their day as early 6 a.m., the show was a long time coming.
Organizers on Friday afternoon said setup went smoothly, and Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said after the burn there had been no security issues or major problems during the event.
First-timers and longtime Zozobra enthusiasts started making their way toward Old Man Gloom at Fort Marcy Park before the gates opened at 4 p.m. Tickets were still available well into the show, which organizers had said were close to selling out Thursday.
By evening, crowd members in the grassy ballpark were squeezed shoulder to shoulder, as temperatures dropped from the 80s midday down to the low 70s during the burn.
“I think it’s something everybody has to experience at least once in their life,” said Patrick Baca, a local heading toward the park Friday afternoon with his daughter in tow. “I’ve been, but she hasn’t, so I think she’s big enough now,” he said.
Bill Parnall, an Albuquerque judge who has been the voice of Zozobra since last year, said in an interview earlier this week he was looking forward giving to his performance. He loves the energy of the crowd and the production.
“As a good New Mexican boy, I wanted to keep the tradition going. … I’m very proud to be a part of the tradition,” he said.
Zozobra’s design was a tribute to the 2000s, when the first of several Harry Potter films were released and J.K. Rowling finished publishing her popular book series. Friday’s burning of Old Man Gloom wrapped up a Decades Project that started in 2014 as a countdown to Zozobra’s 100th birthday in 2024.
Some eventgoers were surprised to see Zozobra’s new look.
“That’s Voldemort?” said Victoria, a young woman and Harry Potter fan from Phoenix who declined to give her last name. Visiting Santa Fe with a group of friends to see interactive art venue Meow Wolf, she said Friday was her first time at Zozobra.
“We thought, well, since we’re here, we might as well check it out,” she said. “They’re really going to burn this thing?”
IzaBella Wheeler, who turned 10 on Saturday, convinced her grandparents to bring her to Zozobra from their home in Tesuque Pueblo.
“It’s cooler than on TV,” she said, rolling in the grass in front of her grandparents, Joaquin and Mae Wheeler.
The elder Wheelers came to Zozobra when they were young, around the 1970s, and said the event has grown significantly.
“In our days … we used to cross the arroyo and watch Zozobra” without the lines and rules about what people can bring in, Jaoquin Wheeler said.
“The thing I enjoyed the most was, starting today, my grandma would start cooking — good Hispanic cooking. Oh man, I’ll tell you,” he said. “Here comes all the aunties and uncles, get together for the weekend, drink beer and have fun. That was a tradition … in our barrios.
“This is an experience for her now,” he added, gesturing toward IzaBella. “She’ll remember her grandma and grandpa bringing her here.”
Joyce and Dave Andrews, who used to live in Santa Fe but moved to Pittsburgh, also returned to this year’s Zozobra with their son for the first time in decades.
They brought their then-5-year-old son to Zozobra in 1984 — which scared him. “His eyes, I just remember,” Joyce Andrews said, mimicking wide eyes.
“He didn’t know what it was,” Dave Andrews said. “You could feel the heat of Zozobra burning, that’s how close we were.”
Barbara Macks, who lives right behind Fort Marcy park, simply opens her garage door to watch the festivities every year, from early in the morning as staff assemble Zozobra to the fireworks late at night.
Her love of Zozobra is nearly lifelong. Macks grew up in Los Alamos, and her dad used to load her and her four siblings into a station wagon to come to the event.
“You’re drawn into the story and the drama of it,” she said. Because of her familiarity with the message and history of Zozobra, the burning of Old Man Gloom is symbolic to her.
“I went down to the mall and wrote a bunch of pieces of paper that are now in him,” Macks said Friday afternoon, referring to the “glooms” people submit to staff listing the year’s woes they want to send up in smoke. The glooms are stuffed into Zozobra, where they burn away.
“The fireworks for me are just this release into this beautiful color display,” Macks said. “… It’s this almost visceral feeling that we’re all going to be better off in the next year.”
Macks is on a committee planning events leading up to the 100th burning of Zozobra next year — which will kick off “as soon as this burn is over,” she said.