Anticipation built after sundown Friday as a lights-out song came to an end and the crowd of an estimated 65,000 people were plunged into darkness, waiting for the burn.

At the head of the crowd stood Zozobra, with a wand in hand and dressed in a black robe as Lord Voldemort, the unspeakable villain in the Harry Potter book and movie series.

The more than 50-foot marionette, with glowing green eyes, let loose a guttural wail and growled.

