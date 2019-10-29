New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday announced that she is dropping out of the race for a U.S. Senate seat and endorsed her previous competitor, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján.
Luján and Toulouse Oliver had been vying for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat that will become vacant with the retirement of Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M.
In a statement released by her campaign, Toulouse Oliver suggested that her reasons for ending her campaign deal with the fact that she is no longer the only candidate calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, or the only candidate calling to support Medicare for all or reject corporate PAC money.
“Over the course of this campaign, that has changed,” Toulouse Oliver said in a statement. “We have elevated the issues of health care as a human right, of holding the president accountable, and of keeping big money out of politics.
“I know that New Mexico will be in good hands if Ben Ray Luján is our next U.S. Senator. We need Ben Ray in the Senate to stand up for New Mexico and to move our progressive vision forward,” she continued.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The fact that Ben Rey Lujan is the best this State and your party can come up with is really sad. A genius, he is not. He preaches the party line and is completely ineffective a a legislator. Riding on his dad's coattails is not a pre requisite for government service. You were better off with Maggie. Think again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.