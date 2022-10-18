With no Republican running for state auditor, Democrat Joseph Maestas appears likely to win the position, continuing the Democrats' long streak of dominance of that office. 

Maestas faces Libertarian Party write-in candidate Travis Sanchez. The office, currently led by Brian Colón, staffs 35 employees and receives a budget of about $4 million. This year, Colón ran unsuccessfully for attorney general, and Maestas beat fellow Democrat Zack Quintero in the June primary.

The last time a Republican was elected auditor was Harold Thompson in 1970, although Republican Wayne Johnson was appointed to the job in late 2017 and served for a little more than a year; other than that brief interlude, the office has been in Democratic hands for the last 50 years.

