With no Republican running for state auditor, Democrat Joseph Maestas appears likely to win the position, continuing the Democrats' long streak of dominance of that office.
Maestas faces Libertarian Party write-in candidate Travis Sanchez. The office, currently led by Brian Colón, staffs 35 employees and receives a budget of about $4 million. This year, Colón ran unsuccessfully for attorney general, and Maestas beat fellow Democrat Zack Quintero in the June primary.
The last time a Republican was elected auditor was Harold Thompson in 1970, although Republican Wayne Johnson was appointed to the job in late 2017 and served for a little more than a year; other than that brief interlude, the office has been in Democratic hands for the last 50 years.
During a recent interview, Maestas, 61, said he is prepared not only to lead the Office of the State Auditor but also to work toward expanding it.
“Given its incredibly broad mission, it’s a very small office, and it’s got a very modest budget,” Maestas said. “That is a very limiting factor in what the Office of the State Auditor can do. I plan to, in a comprehensive manner, be proactive in building capacity to improve the management of public funds by the public entities that are under the oversight of the Office of the State Auditor.”
Maestas said he would like to build the capacity of the office in part due to the billions of federal dollars coming into the state, saying "it’s important for the Office of the State Auditor to follow the money and to make sure that money is being spent properly."
Maestas is the vice chair of the Public Regulation Commission, a five-member body in charge of regulating utilities, telecommunications and some transportation industries throughout the state. Maestas was elected to represent District Three — which includes his home of Santa Fe, as well as Bernalillo, Española and Taos — in 2020.
His term as commissioner will be up at the end of the year, and the commission will become a governor-appointed body.
Maestas cites his lengthy career in various levels of public office as one that has provided him with the right skills to prevent fraud, waste and abuse in the spending of public money.
Maestas has served as a city councilor and mayor in Española, and he served a term on Santa Fe City Council. He also worked for more than 20 years as a highway engineer for the U.S. Department of Transportation.
He pointed to an incident that occurred during his time on Santa Fe City Council he said illustrates why he is the right person to be the next state auditor.
In 2015, Maestas introduced a resolution for the city to commission an independent audit of the management of $30.3 million in bonds issued for parks and trails improvements. A special state audit found about $2 million had been improperly spent.
“I was the only councilor who called for an independent audit of the spending of the parks bond,” Maestas said. “That’s a major example of my knowledge, my awareness, my concern and my action regarding this particular issue.”
If elected state auditor, Maestas said he would push to change some policies as well.
The first is called the auditor rotation rule, and it mandates a public entity can contract with an independent accounting firm to complete its audits for eight years at the most. Maestas said he believes that is too long, and that the limit should be more like four years.
“I understand what an audit contract entails, how it’s implemented, what the final outcome is,” he said. “I’m concerned about the long-term nature of that relationship between an audit firm and a public entity, so I’m going to revisit the audit rotation rule and see if we can’t shorten that.”
Another policy change he would advocate for is to implement consolidated state agency audits. Maestas said New Mexico is one of the few states in which they do not occur, allowing a scenario in which multiple agencies that manage a single federal funding program have individual audits that do not reconcile, which he called "alarming."
Maestas's opponent, Travis Sanchez, won the primary contest for the Libertarians' lieutenant governor nominee; he became the party's auditor candidate after Robert Vaillancourt withdrew from the race.
Sanchez, who is a manager in medical device sales, wrote his territory covers the state of New Mexico and he has run audits of that territory — accounting for millions of dollars — for seven years.
Sanchez, 33, referred to Maestas as a "career Democrat," writing he himself has "a passionate desire to see our elected officials held accountable for wasting our tax dollars."
Maestas rejected that any supposed partisan loyalties would affect his decisions as state auditor.
"I will stand up to anyone — anyone — that is guilty or the subject of allegations of fraud, waste or abuse," Maestas said. "That is the job; that is the statutory authority of the Office of the State Auditor. It makes no distinction in terms of who is subject to the enforcement of the Audit Act."