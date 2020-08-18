A Madrid man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting his father in the leg.
Tate Wuertz, 26, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as two counts of tampering with evidence.
According to a statement of probable cause filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Wuertz's father, Matthew William, called 911 to report he had been shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.
Although William initially denied anyone was in the residence with him, he later told a 911 dispatch operator someone had come into his home, off N.M. 14, and shot him.
While he was at a hospital, William told an investigator he had been sitting with his back turned to Wuertz when he was shot, and he believed his son had used a shotgun because the loud noise, according to the statement of probable cause.
William's ex-wife also called the dispatch center on the day of the shooting and said she had received a message from William earlier that day that said, "911."
She also told detectives she had spoken with both William and Wuertz that day and believed they had been fighting, the statement said.
"[The ex-wife] also indicated [Wuertz] was upset and/or stressed because he was worried about criminal charges he received in another state," the statement said. "She also disclosed that [Wuertz] had firearm/weapon charges from Chicago and was a felon."
A neighbor told Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies they had seen Wuertz leaving William's home at a high rate of speed in a green Subaru on the afternoon of the shooting.
A deputy who returned to the home around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to provide security at the scene said he saw a "silhouette similar to a human figure inside the residence," the statement said.
When other deputies arrived, they did not find anyone inside the home, but one deputy saw a green Subaru traveling southbound on N.M. 14, according to the statement of probable cause.
He was not able to communicate this to the emergency dispatch center due to the poor radio transmission in the mountains outside Madrid.
Deputies put out an alert to law enforcement agencies about Wuertz and his vehicle, and Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies arrested Wuertz just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Triangle Grocery store in Cedar Crest.
Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura released Wuertz on a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond Monday. He is scheduled to appear for a court hearing Aug. 26.
