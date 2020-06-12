Edward Laird, a serial burglar whose decadeslong criminal career includes charges across the nation tied to stolen art, elephant tusks and solar batteries, as well as more common items like power tools and jewelry, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for a string of crimes in Santa Fe County.
State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington handed Laird the sentence as part of a plea agreement that resolves multiple counts of theft and burglary at homes in the Cerrillos and Madrid areas over the past few years.
Under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, Laird pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, two counts of larceny and one count of criminal damage to property. The deal settles eight cases against Laird, including a conviction in March on a 2019 breaking-and-entering charge and seven pending cases tied to incidents between 2017 and 2019.
He was prosecuted by Michael Fricke from the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, which has a task force dedicated to prosecuting prolific vehicle theft offenders.
Along with the five years of prison time, Ellington gave Laird five years of probation and credit for more than a year he had spent in jail awaiting trial. Laird can earn "good time" credit toward early release if he behaves in prison, meaning he could be out in two to three years.
According to court records and previous news reports, Laird, 54, was born in California. He has lived in Colorado, Texas and Oregon, and he has been implicated in crimes throughout the southwestern U.S. and in Vermont, Maine and Florida.
He gained notoriety nationwide in 2009, when he was accused of stealing a sketch from a Santa Fe art collector's home that was believed to be an authentic Vincent van Gogh drawing of the artist's 1888 painting The Night Café.
The sketch — which had an estimated value ranging from $250,000 to $1 million, according to news reports — later was found at a consignment shop in Raton with a price tag of $250. Laird in 2010 was arrested on a warrant in Vermont and extradited to New Mexico. He was convicted of the art theft and served two years in prison, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department.
In recent years, he was charged with multiple burglaries in small villages south of Santa Fe, where he raised the ire of area residents. Several told The New Mexican they had purchased firearms after repeated break-ins and thefts they suspected Laird of committing. One resident said he even considered selling his property.
Donald Stepanovich, who believes Laird burgled his home in the foothills between Cerrillos and Madrid at least twice since 2016, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the case.
"I'm glad the guy's off the scene now," Stepanovich said Friday. "I think it's a fair agreement. I hope he uses these next couple of years to think of something better to do with his life than being a chronic burglar.
"The man is 54 years of age — is this what he's going to do for the few decades he's got left?" Stepanovich added.
Burglaries in the area seem to have dropped over the past year, while Laird has been in jail awaiting trial, he said, acknowledging that could be a coincidence.
