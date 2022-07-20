072022_MacNCheese01-rgb.jpg

Theo Gio, owner of MacSantaFe, prepares grilled cheese sandwiches for customers Wednesday afternoon on the lower level of downtown shopping center Paso de Luz, formerly called Plaza Galleria, on the Plaza.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Theo Gio is back with mac and cheese.

The first couple of weeks of the coronavirus pandemic knocked him out of his first macaroni and cheese restaurant on Guadalupe Street — a business first called Macalicious then renamed Theo Gio’s Mac & Cheese.

Gio had planned to make a comeback, but he waited for the pandemic to settle down. Six months ago, he began looking for the perfect location and found a spot on the Plaza.

072022_MacNCheese02rgb.jpg

Theo Gio, owner of MacSantaFe, holds a handful of dry macaroni he uses for his 16 varieties of mac and cheese at the newly opened restaurant off the Plaza.

